    Here's The Fashion (And All The Winners) From The Feather Awards

    The theme for this year was Aluta Continua -– a reflection of the ongoing struggles faced by LGBTI communities on a daily basis.

    10/11/2017 07:47 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    DuennaMambana
    Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu.

    The Feather Awards got underway at Midrand's Theatre on the Track on Thursday night and the who's who of showbiz came out in numbers to play.

    Glitz and glamour were the order of the night on the pink carpet as most media personalities and members of the LGBTIQ community dressed to the nines -- while some went with rather questionable choices of outfits.

    Read: It's Feather Awards Season And Here Are The Nominees

    The theme for the 2017 edition of the awards was "Aluta Continua", meaning the struggle continues -- a reflection of ongoing struggles faced by LGBTI communities on a daily basis.

    And the winners are:

    Best Styled Female -- Kelly Khumalo

    Best Styled Man -- Trevor Stuurman

    Media Award -- Phatu Makwarela

    Hot Chick of the Year -- K Naomi

    Hunk of the Year -- Fezile Makhanya

    Cutest Couple of the Year -- Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu

    Diva Extraordinaire -- Carol Bouwer

    Fag-Hag of the Year -- Kelly Khumalo

    Socialite of the Year -- Basetsana Khumalo

    Musician of the Year -- Kwesta

    Sports Personality of the Year -- Wayde Van Niekerk

    Role Model of the Year -- Ricky Kgositau

    Drama Queen of the Year -- Zodwa Wabantu

    Feather of the Year -- Amstel Maboa

    African Feather of the Year -- Ricki Kgositau

    Here are some of the snaps from the night:

