Here's The Fashion (And All The Winners) From The Feather Awards

The Feather Awards got underway at Midrand's Theatre on the Track on Thursday night and the who's who of showbiz came out in numbers to play.

Glitz and glamour were the order of the night on the pink carpet as most media personalities and members of the LGBTIQ community dressed to the nines -- while some went with rather questionable choices of outfits.

The theme for the 2017 edition of the awards was "Aluta Continua", meaning the struggle continues -- a reflection of ongoing struggles faced by LGBTI communities on a daily basis.

And the winners are:

Best Styled Female -- Kelly Khumalo

Best Styled Man -- Trevor Stuurman

Media Award -- Phatu Makwarela

Hot Chick of the Year -- K Naomi

Hunk of the Year -- Fezile Makhanya

Cutest Couple of the Year -- Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu

Diva Extraordinaire -- Carol Bouwer

Fag-Hag of the Year -- Kelly Khumalo

Socialite of the Year -- Basetsana Khumalo

Musician of the Year -- Kwesta

Sports Personality of the Year -- Wayde Van Niekerk

Role Model of the Year -- Ricky Kgositau

Drama Queen of the Year -- Zodwa Wabantu

Feather of the Year -- Amstel Maboa

African Feather of the Year -- Ricki Kgositau

Here are some of the snaps from the night: