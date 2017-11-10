Here's The Fashion (And All The Winners) From The Feather Awards

The Feather Awards got underway at Midrand's Theatre on the Track on Thursday night and the who's who of showbiz came out in numbers to play.
Glitz and glamour were the order of the night on the pink carpet as most media personalities and members of the LGBTIQ community dressed to the nines -- while some went with rather questionable choices of outfits.
The theme for the 2017 edition of the awards was "Aluta Continua", meaning the struggle continues -- a reflection of ongoing struggles faced by LGBTI communities on a daily basis.
And the winners are:
Best Styled Female -- Kelly Khumalo
Best Styled Man -- Trevor Stuurman
Media Award -- Phatu Makwarela
Hot Chick of the Year -- K Naomi
Hunk of the Year -- Fezile Makhanya
Cutest Couple of the Year -- Mandisa Nduna and Thishiwe Ziqubu
Diva Extraordinaire -- Carol Bouwer
Fag-Hag of the Year -- Kelly Khumalo
Socialite of the Year -- Basetsana Khumalo
Musician of the Year -- Kwesta
Sports Personality of the Year -- Wayde Van Niekerk
Role Model of the Year -- Ricky Kgositau
Drama Queen of the Year -- Zodwa Wabantu
Feather of the Year -- Amstel Maboa
African Feather of the Year -- Ricki Kgositau
Here are some of the snaps from the night: