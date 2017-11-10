All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA

    Inside Cape Town's Bosjes Chapel

    The extraordinary building is racking up awards around the world.

    12/11/2017 12:56 SAST | Updated 53 minutes ago
    Adam Letch / Steyn Studio

    Cape Town's Bosjes Chapel is in the running for the Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards 2017 -- one of the world's foremost photographic prizes. Nominated in the exterior category, the building, designed by Steyn Studio, explores an undulating concrete outer form that has been compared to a sting ray, and has become a globally celebrated example of nondenominational chapel architecture.

    The architects describe their vision to Arch Daily:

    "Its serene sculptural form emulates the silhouette of surrounding mountain ranges, paying tribute to the historic Cape Dutch gables dotting the rural landscapes of the Western Cape. Constructed from a slim concrete cast shell, the roof supports itself as each undulation dramatically falls to meet the ground. Where each wave of the roof structure rises to a peak, expanses of glazing adjoined centrally by a crucifix adorn the façade," they say.

    "Drawing poetic inspiration from Psalm 36:7, the crisp white form is conceived as a lightweight, and dynamic structure which appears to float within the valley. A reflective pond emphasises the apparent weightlessness of the structure. Elevated upon a plinth, the chapel rises from the flat land its sits upon, providing a hierarchical focal point within its surroundings. New planting including a vineyard and pomegranate orchard create a lush green oasis on the otherwise exposed site."

    Take a look inside the building below:

    Bosjes Chapel By Steyn Studio

    MORE:Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards 2017Bosjes ChapelHalala