Phiyega Returns To Policing Sector

Former police commissioner Riah Phiyega is set to return to the policing sector as chairperson of the Safer South Africa Foundation, eNCA reported on Friday. The foundation is reportedly affiliated to policing union Popcru.

According to the foundation's website, it was founded to work with communities to reduce, through awareness programmes, research and advocacy.

Phiyega reportedly said: "We hear quite often that the police shall say we cannot do it alone, we have to hold hands with the community to fight that [which] befalls communities each and every day. The whole idea is about mobilising and organising communities in order for them to hold hands with other stake holders. To ensure that they too play a part in dealing with crime."

Phiyega was appointed in 2012, just two months before the Marikana Massacre. An inquiry into her fitness to hold office was launched after the Farlam Commission of Inquiry criticised her role in the massacre. She was suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry, and her term came to an end in June this year.

The foundation's chairperson, Dr Tshenuwani Farisani, told IOL that he was not concerned about Phiyega's past.

"We are aware of the challenges but when we scrutinised them, we found nothing that could prevent her from contributing to Safer South Africa Foundation. "I love Riah Phiyega. She is a good woman. I think she will do a great job [at the foundation].

"If she makes a mistake, she is just like you and me."

He reportedly added that even those who committed torture during apartheid were forgiven.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo told IOL that Phiyega had not been found guilty by a court of law.

"We've always supported her and we're happy with the decision," Mamabolo said.