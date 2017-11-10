The Nomala app was launched nationally on Thursday to help provide emergency assistance at the touch of a button.

It alerts police and other emergency agencies, as well as citizen responders, to the fact that users need help.

The app also promises to tackle inefficiencies and alleviate the pressure placed on 10111 centres by prescreening alerts. It does this by pinpointing the user's exact location, making it easy for emergency services to find them.

This is how the app works.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the app.

"We continue to emphasise that crime fighting requires civil society to work together with police. Modern technology empowers our people to protect themselves and access information and help," Mbalula said.

"I congratulate the Namola team for their launch, and I am motivated by their continued activism in the fight against crime," he said.