Three Futures For The ANC After Its Presidential Election

President Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the last day of the six-day meeting of the ANC's 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, South Africa, July 5, 2017.

Political expert Theo Venter has predicted three outcomes for the ANC after their national elective conference in December, each of which he says will have a different impact on the party, come the national elections in 2019.

Speaking to HuffPost SA on Friday, Venter said the three outcomes are: a Cyril Ramaphosa victory, a unity candidate or compromise slate victory, or a win for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"If Ramaphosa wins the election, then I think we can project it will be a huge challenge for the Democratic Alliance in 2019 to make the gains they think they can make. Their biggest threat is a Ramaphosa presidency, because [he] has the ability to get the ANC beyond 50 percent," Venter said.

"If a unity candidate takes over, I think what will hit the party is paralysis, non-decision and a long stay of Zuma –– which means [the ANC] will do poorly in 2019... it will be more of the same."

Venter said that if Dlamini-Zuma wins, the ANC may lose power come 2019.

If Dlamini-Zuma wins, I think she will have the unique image of being the first ANC president to be head of the opposition. Theo Venter

"That's the implication for the ANC, because the ANC is on a downward slope and needs to change tack. And unless they do it in a comprehensive way to convince the ordinary voter that change is coming, they are heading for trouble in 2019."

The ANC's elective conference will take place from the 16th to the 20th December 2017 in Gauteng.