Three Taken To Court For Booing Zim First Lady Grace Mugabe

Harare – Three men and a woman have been taken to court for allegedly booing Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe at a Zanu-PF presidential youth interface rally held in Bulawayo last Saturday, state media reports.

The first couple were outraged when Grace was booed as she addressed the rally that was attended by thousands of people. This was blamed on ex-president Emmerson Mnangagwa bussing in his supporters. Grace led exactly the same charge against a vice president in 2014, when she got Joice Mujuru fired.

The state-owned Chronicle newspaper, reported on Friday that Mabutho Lucky Moyo (32) of Lobengula, Mayibongwe Evans Zvigadza (28) of Barbourfields, Walter Sibanda (24) of Tshabalala and Dephine Dzvange (33) of Nketa 7 faced a charge of undermining the authority of the president.

"The quartet with others allegedly sang the song 'Into oyenzayo siyayizonda' (We hate what you are doing) at White City Stadium when Dr Grace Mugabe was addressing the gathering," state prosecutor Jerry Mutsindikwa was quoted as saying.

Mutsindikwa said that the accused made hand gestures as they booed the First Lady and were allegedly being led by former zanu-PF Bulawayo Central District chairpserson Magura Charumbira who was at large.

President Robert Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on Monday.

Mnangagwa, 75, was appointed vice-president in 2014 and has been widely touted as the obvious successor to Mugabe, who has led the country for 37 years.

