All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA

    Two South African Buildings Nominated For World Architecture Award

    Johannesburg's infamous but iconic Ponte Tower is one of them; the unique Bosjes farm chapel the other. 

    10/11/2017 12:59 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Adam Letch / arcaidimages.com/Sto

    Two South African buildings have been shortlisted for the international Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards 2017 -- one of the world's foremost photographic prizes. And Johannesburg's infamous but iconic Ponte Tower is one of them.

    The Ponte Tower -- sometimes erroneously dismissed as dangerous and rundown structure -- has found new life recently after extensive renovations and upgrades to the structure and interiors. Its architectural relevance is now also being recognised, first as an example of modernist architecture, and secondly as a symbol of the city itself.

    Ryan Koopmans / arcaidimages.com/Sto

    Ponte joins the recently completed Bosjes farm chapel in Ceres, Western Cape, which has been nominated in the exterior category. The building, designed by Steyn Studio, explores an undulating concrete outer form that has been compared to a sting ray, and has become a globally celebrated example of nondenominational chapel architecture.

    Adam Letch / arcaidimages.com/Sto

    Bosjes chapel and Ponte Tower are the only buildings from Africa to make the prestigious lineup of structures. They feature alongside other extraordinary structures like the Messner Mountain Museum Corones in Bolzano, capital of South Tyrol in Italy, by Zaha Hadid Architects, and the Folk Art Museum at the China Academy of Arts in Hangzhou, China, by Kengo Kuma.

    Winners will be announced during a gala dinner on Friday, 17 November.

    MORE:Arcaid Architectural Photography Awards 2017Bosjes ChapelHalalaPonte Tower