All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Baleka Mbete: If You Lose, Accept Defeat And Keep Serving The ANC

    "Keep working for the ANC in spite of being supported or not," says ANC NEC member Baleka Mbete.

    11/11/2017 12:35 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images / Brenton Geach
    Speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete.

    A presidential candidate who does not get elected at the ANC's national elective conference in December must accept defeat and continue to serve the party.

    That's the view of ANC's national chairperson, Baleka Mbete -- who spoke to Eyewitness News during a visit to a taxi association's prayer session on Friday.

    READ: Trevor Manuel: ANC Elective Conference Might Crash On Day Three

    "Our decisions and preferences might not be the final word and we must respect that and keep working for the ANC in spite of being supported or not," she said.

    The National Assembly speaker also revealed to EWN that her presidential campaign is very much alive and she is still in the running for the party's top job.

    READ: Mbete's Campaign Still Chugging Along, Apparently

    "It's going on, we are all over the country, we are in districts, in the regions -- all over the place."

    "We must always be humble on these matters," she added.

    Mbete further indicated her willingness to work with other presidential hopefuls, adding that a united leadership was very important post the conference.

    MORE:ANC Presidential RaceBaleka MbeteNews