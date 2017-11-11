Only The Almighty Can Determine Robert Mugabe's Fate, Says Grace

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend the burial of two independence luminaries, Maud Muzenda and George Rutanhire, in Harare, Zimbabwe August 26,2017.

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe says that she will assist President Robert Mugabe in steering the country into economic recovery, according to a report.

Speaking to thousands of the ruling Zanu-PF party supporters in Harare this week, the first lady, who was tipped to take over the vice presidency following the firing of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said that she was going to help her ageing husband make the economic struggling nation "prosper", reported the state owned Herald newspaper.

Grace told the crowd that Mugabe was "anointed by God and only the Almighty could decide his fate".

Said Grace: "He (President Mugabe) is also my president. I love my President. I respect my President. I will help him to make this country prosper."

Mugabe on Monday fired Mnangagwa, the man who for so long looked like he would succeed the longtime Zimbabwe president.

This came after Mugabe - and particularly his wife Grace - had been stepping up their verbal attacks on Mnangagwa, 75, for weeks.

The first couple were outraged when Grace was booed at a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday. That was blamed on Mnangagwa bussing in his supporters.

Grace led exactly the same charge against a vice president in 2014, when she got Joice Mujuru fired.

-- News24