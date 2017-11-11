Parktown Boys Ex-Coach Allegedly Tried To Strangle Boys

A former Parktown Boys High School assistant sports coach, arrested in connection with a long list of sexual offences, allegedly attempted to strangle some of his victims, an indictment before the South Gauteng High Court has revealed.

The 22-year-old man faces several counts of attempted murder as a result of the strangulation allegations.

The accused, who faces 160 charges, was at the court in Johannesburg for a pre-trial conference.

He was dressed in a blue suit and white shirt and sported a jet black beard.

However, the case was not ready for trial and had to be postponed for another pre-trial conference.

The indictment against the man is 55 pages long and includes:

- 93 counts of sexual assault;

- 32 counts of attempted murder;

- 23 counts of child abuse or the deliberate neglect of a child;

- five counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;

- four counts of exposure of pornography to a child;

- two counts of sexually grooming a child; and

- one count of rape.

The allegations emerged after the accused was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016.

He was arrested that month and later released on bail.

He has resigned from the school and did not face an internal disciplinary process.

The case has been postponed to November 22.

-- News24