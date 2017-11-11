Senegal Sends Bafana Bafana Packing: Goodbye Russia 2018🇷🇺 🏆

Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Senegal on Friday night smashed hopes the team would qualify for the Russia World Cup in 2018.

The equation was simple: win both games, and Bafana Bafana would be on its way to Russia next year.

The South African national team hasn't qualified for a World Cup in 15 years since the 2002 World Cup in Japan/Korea.

South Africans, and football supporters in particular, took to social media, largely expressing disappointment:

Me: Hi , My name is Apex and I'm a Bafana Bafana fan 😭😫



Everyone: Hi Apex pic.twitter.com/FqAHiDxqbF November 10, 2017

Bafana Bafana strikers during training vs actual game time pic.twitter.com/qV4xM8CJIX — Wandile Dlamini (@Chambers_House) November 10, 2017

The only Russia will see in 2018 is this one wth chips,with Bafana Bafana go padile 😖 pic.twitter.com/oB3Mkpf2j6 — Lawrence Ⓜosito (@Papiki_Mosito) November 10, 2017

Bafana Bafana are not going to Russia. So no Russians are coming here!#NuclearDeal#CountryDuty

cc David Mahlobo, @mgigaba — Themba Mbuyisa (@Malabulabu945) November 11, 2017

Whoever loya'd Bafana Bafana needs to stop showing off their loying skills. — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) November 10, 2017

Iceland has a population of 336,002 & S.A. has population of 56,956,501 but still can't find 11 players to take Bafana Bafana to a world cup — KINGING👑 (@sduduzo_masuku) November 11, 2017