    NEWS

    Senegal Sends Bafana Bafana Packing: Goodbye Russia 2018🇷🇺 🏆

    "Even Zorro (Itumeleng Khune) couldn't save Bafana Bafana..."

    11/11/2017 10:33 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Twitter/Maurice Moscow

    Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Senegal on Friday night smashed hopes the team would qualify for the Russia World Cup in 2018.

    The equation was simple: win both games, and Bafana Bafana would be on its way to Russia next year.

    READ: 5 Reasons Why Bafana Bafana Will Always Break Your Heart

    The South African national team hasn't qualified for a World Cup in 15 years since the 2002 World Cup in Japan/Korea.

    SIPHIWE SIBEKO / Reuters
    REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)

    South Africans, and football supporters in particular, took to social media, largely expressing disappointment:

