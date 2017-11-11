Senegal Sends Bafana Bafana Packing: Goodbye Russia 2018🇷🇺 🏆

Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Senegal on Friday night smashed hopes the team would qualify for the Russia World Cup in 2018.
The equation was simple: win both games, and Bafana Bafana would be on its way to Russia next year.
The South African national team hasn't qualified for a World Cup in 15 years since the 2002 World Cup in Japan/Korea.
South Africans, and football supporters in particular, took to social media, largely expressing disappointment:
#Marawa represents all of us. #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/0LFaalXKmA— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) November 10, 2017
#RoadtoRussia— Luba (@YesLuuba) November 11, 2017
From Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/evQTNsQobT
Me: Hi , My name is Apex and I'm a Bafana Bafana fan 😭😫
Everyone: Hi Apex pic.twitter.com/FqAHiDxqbF— APEX (@APEXworld_) November 10, 2017
Bafana Bafana strikers during training vs actual game time pic.twitter.com/qV4xM8CJIX— Wandile Dlamini (@Chambers_House) November 10, 2017
Even Zorro Couldn't Save Bafana Bafana 🤔😥😅😂 @ItumelengKhune pic.twitter.com/jcNPeT6mPd— J.U.N.I.O.R (@JuniorLJay) November 11, 2017
The only Russia will see in 2018 is this one wth chips,with Bafana Bafana go padile 😖 pic.twitter.com/oB3Mkpf2j6— Lawrence Ⓜosito (@Papiki_Mosito) November 10, 2017
Bafana Bafana are not going to Russia. So no Russians are coming here!#NuclearDeal#CountryDuty— Themba Mbuyisa (@Malabulabu945) November 11, 2017
cc David Mahlobo, @mgigaba
Whoever loya'd Bafana Bafana needs to stop showing off their loying skills.— Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) November 10, 2017
Iceland has a population of 336,002 & S.A. has population of 56,956,501 but still can't find 11 players to take Bafana Bafana to a world cup— KINGING👑 (@sduduzo_masuku) November 11, 2017
Who ever is bewitching #BafanaBafana you've proved your point please stop ✋ pic.twitter.com/COEauwpeSc— GospelGuru Mzansi (@Gospel_guru_SA) November 10, 2017