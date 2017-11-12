ANC Leadership Nominations Way Behind With Three Days Until Deadline

South African ruling party African National Congress branches delegates sing and dance ahead of the Fifth Annual Policy Conference in Johannesburg on June 30, 2017.

Despite the majority of the ANC's provinces having only reached the 50% mark of leadership nominations, the party is not willing to extend its November 15th deadline, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Saturday.

Speaking at the party's special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Irene, Pretoria, Mantashe said the party had arranged for members of the NEC to deal with this.

We are trying to assist the process to go very fast. Gwede Mantashe, Secretary General

He said the party was confident that its branch general meetings (BGM) would meet the looming deadline for leadership nominations.

He dismissed allegations of violence at BGMs saying that this year's meetings had seen minimal violent attacks compared to the build-up to the Mangaung and Polokwane elective conferences.

The NEC was meeting to discuss its draft of the party's organisational report which would be tabled at the upcoming elective conference in December.

The NEC meeting, which is set down for Saturday to Monday, is also expected to cover the current crisis in the Eastern Cape as well as disputes in the lower South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

"At this point in time we are in the middle of discussions and various views are coming," Mantashe told journalists.

He said the NEC would communicate its decision on the Eastern Cape shortly.Disgruntled former Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee members have appealed its elective conference, which took place in October.

The conference was labelled "a festival of chairs" by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa after chairs were thrown at delegates during the adoption of credentials.

Seven delegates were taken to hospital during the violent scenes.

-- News24