Easy Low-Calorie Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Hands up if you had one too many slices of pizza and drinks on the weekend, and today is the day you're getting back on track? Us too.

While counting calories shouldn't be the focus, and because not all calories are created equal, if you are looking for lighter dinner options, these flavourful recipes will do the trick.

From falafel burgers to cauliflower burrito bowls, these recipes are easy and quick to make, and are full of nutritious ingredients like veggies, fish and legumes.

1. Chicken lettuce wraps

From The Toasted Pine Nut.

With a flavour-packed chicken and nut filling, these chicken lettuce wraps are perfect for light weeknight dinners. They're low-carb and gluten free, and are served with a sweet-salty soy and almond butter sauce. Here's the recipe.

2. Cauliflower rice burrito bowl

From Minimalist Baker.

If you love Mexican flavours, make this burrito bowl made with low-carb cauliflower rice, sautéed capsicum, spicy (and filling) black beans and guac. It's fast, easy and super delicious. Here's the recipe.

3. Grilled fish with tomato avocado salsa

From Foodie Crush.

This summer dinner is packed with colour thanks to the tomato avocado salsa. The fish is seasoned simply and grilled until perfectly flaky. Serve with rocket and cauliflower rice, and you're done. Here's the recipe.

4. Grilled corn, tomato and avocado salad

From How Sweet Eats.

For a salad with loads of delicious flavour, try this recipe with juicy grilled corn, fresh tomatoes, avocado and goat cheese. Here's the recipe.

5. Baked falafel burgers

From Minimalist Baker.

These protein-packed falafel burger patties are bursting with flavour thanks to cumin, garlic and fresh parsley. Simple and satisfying, you can serve these falafels with greens, on top of salad or in a lettuce bun. Here's the recipe.

6. Fresh spring rolls with peanut sauce

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

These fresh spring rolls are a colourful, crunchy vegan meal served with a rich peanut ginger sauce. Pack your rolls with heaps of different veg to get a variety of nutrients. Here's the recipe.

7. Cauliflower rice-stuffed capsicums

From Minimalist Baker.

This tasty recipe is simple and easy to make, and the result is capsicums stuffed with smoky spiced black beans, salsa and cauliflower rice. Top with avocado and fresh herbs and you're done. Here's the recipe.