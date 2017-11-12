Looks Like Cassper Nyovest Will Fill Up FNB Stadium -- And We're So Here For It

With about two weeks left before rapper Cassper Nyovest undertakes the biggest feat yet of his musical career -- filling up the largest stadium in Africa, the FNB stadium -- it looks like his dream will come true.

When it does, the rapper -- whose lesser-known name is Refiloe Phoolo -- will have staged the biggest hip hop concert in the world.

The 26-year-old has proven he is a big, big dreamer. In 2015, he filled up the 20,000 capacity Ticketpro Dome, a first for a local artist. He topped this in 2016, 'filling up' the Orlando Stadium in Soweto with approximately 40,000 people.

And he's now aiming for more than triple those numbers:

I can't do #FillUpFnbStadium alone. I need all kinds of Help. I need sponsors, engineers, promo teams,dancers ect. But most importantly we need 75 000 people to buy tickets. That's the simplest but most impactful way you can help us. Just buy a ticket. #JustBuyATiicketBroer November 11, 2017

And, boy, has the support from his fans been massive.

But the rallying behind Nyovest by celebrities, businesspeople and politicians has equally been heartwarming. Black Coffee, Pearl Thusi, Vusi Thembekwayo and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula are amongst those who've pledged to buy tickets to fill up the stadium, while others have promised not to miss what promises to be the biggest night in local hip hop history (so far).

I'm sponsoring entrepreneurs to tickets worth R5k for #FillUpFnbStadium . Entrepreneurs follow @MyGrowthFund to apply.👏🏾👏🏾 @CassperNyovest — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) November 11, 2017

Am going to support @CassperNyovest #FillUpFnbStadium am buying 10 tickets next week... Local as lekker Mos — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) November 11, 2017

Once again...your dreams are valid I will be at #FillupFnbStadium will you be there? 🎉🎉🎉💃💃💃💃 — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) November 11, 2017

Go busy ko di whatsapp chats because we are filling up FNB with @CassperNyovest ka 2 Dezemba!!! #FillUpFNBStadium #JustBuyATicketBroer 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/qyHgZ1qOx8 — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) November 11, 2017

Unfortunately I won't be able to attend #FillUpFNBStadium but I'm willing to buy tickets for kids who wanna go. You NEED to be there! This is about a kid's dream to make history. Be part of that moment by making history together 💥Make HIP HOP proud! 21 Days left‼️ pic.twitter.com/IV0cRR4uDj — CONNECT with AY BABY (@MsCosmoDJ) November 11, 2017

Let's support @CassperNyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium PRO BONO & BONA FIDE to show that our LOVE for HIP HOP is greater than our love of money & fame...#PutThePrideAside #SpreadTheLove #NoPublicityStunts & IF YOU'RE READING THIS TWEET THEN YOU'RE REMINDED AGAIN #JustBuyATicketBroer pic.twitter.com/9d7dpnXAYw — #Spirit!✊🏾 K1🐐 (@KwestaDaKAR) November 11, 2017

The most valuable support, however, appears to be coming from one of the people closest to him. His mom's message, shared by the Tito Mboweni hitmaker on Instagram, will give you all sorts of feels:

Nothing compares to a praying mom. Thank you Oulady. Your son is about to inspire the world through the power of God. 🙏🏿 A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

Go on, Nyovest, go on. Your dreams are valid and we can't wait to witness history being made.