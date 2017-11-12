All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Looks Like Cassper Nyovest Will Fill Up FNB Stadium -- And We're So Here For It

    ...because Nyovest, your dreams are valid.

    12/11/2017 09:36 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Instagram

    With about two weeks left before rapper Cassper Nyovest undertakes the biggest feat yet of his musical career -- filling up the largest stadium in Africa, the FNB stadium -- it looks like his dream will come true.

    When it does, the rapper -- whose lesser-known name is Refiloe Phoolo -- will have staged the biggest hip hop concert in the world.

    The 26-year-old has proven he is a big, big dreamer. In 2015, he filled up the 20,000 capacity Ticketpro Dome, a first for a local artist. He topped this in 2016, 'filling up' the Orlando Stadium in Soweto with approximately 40,000 people.

    And he's now aiming for more than triple those numbers:

    And, boy, has the support from his fans been massive.

    But the rallying behind Nyovest by celebrities, businesspeople and politicians has equally been heartwarming. Black Coffee, Pearl Thusi, Vusi Thembekwayo and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula are amongst those who've pledged to buy tickets to fill up the stadium, while others have promised not to miss what promises to be the biggest night in local hip hop history (so far).

    The most valuable support, however, appears to be coming from one of the people closest to him. His mom's message, shared by the Tito Mboweni hitmaker on Instagram, will give you all sorts of feels:

    Nothing compares to a praying mom. Thank you Oulady. Your son is about to inspire the world through the power of God. 🙏🏿

    A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

    Go on, Nyovest, go on. Your dreams are valid and we can't wait to witness history being made.

    MORE:#FillUpFnbStadiumCassper NyovestCelebrityEntertainmentMzansi