Ramaphosa Returns To London For Rugby World Cup Announcement

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 Bid Presentations event at Royal Garden Hotel on September 25, 2017 in London, England.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will return to London on Monday where he will lead 'Team South Africa' to the World Rugby Council announcement of the Rugby World Cup 2023 host venue.

The announcement is expected to take place in London on Wednesday, November 15 2017.

Deputy President Ramaphosa led South Africa's Rugby World Cup bid in September when it presented its case to host the 2023 tournament that will take place 200 years after the invention of the game of rugby by William Webb Ellis.

The South African bid has subsequently been named as the "clear leader" and "unanimous" choice of the Rugby World Cup board to host the 2023 tournament.

This follows an exhaustive tendering, clarification and evaluation process.

Contenders France and Ireland were rated second and third respectively.

The final decision rests with 26 World Rugby Council members who collectively exercise 39 votes and among whom a simple majority is required to secure the hosting rights. The three bidding countries do not vote.

Those eligible to vote in the secret ballot on November 15 are: Australia (3 votes), England (3), New Zealand (3), Scotland (3), Wales (3), Italy (3), Argentina (3), Canada (1), Japan (2), Georgia (1), Romania (1), USA (1), Asia Rugby (2), Oceania Rugby (2), Rugby Africa (2), Rugby Americas North (2), Rugby Europe (2), Sudamerica Rugby (2).

The announcement is scheduled for approximately 15:00 (SA time) on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport (Channel 201) from 14:30 as well as being live streamed on worldrugby.org.

Deputy President Ramaphosa's participation and leadership in this visit will once more demonstrate the government's support and commitment to the effort to return the tournament to the African continent in the 21st century.

The high-powered delegation will again include Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, SA Rugby President Mark Alexander and Chief Executive Officer Jurie Roux, who laid out South Africa's technically and commercially compelling case to host the tournament.

