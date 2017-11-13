Barbie Releases Its First Doll Wearing A Hijab

Barbie has released its first doll wearing a Hijab on Monday to honour American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad.

The doll was unveiled at Glamour's Woman of the Year Summit in New York as part of Barbie's Shero program, which recognises remarkable women and their achievements. This year's recipient, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, is honoured as the first woman to compete at the Olympic Games while wearing a Hijab.

"I'm proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab!" Muhammad wrote on Instagram. "This is a childhood dream come true."

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie Shero family! The Barbie Shero Program recognizes women who break boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls and I am so excited to join this incredible group of women. I'm proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero A post shared by Ibtihaj Muhammad (@ibtihajmuhammad) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:12am PST

Barbie echoed Muhammad's sentiment.

We are so excited to honor @IbtihajMuhammad with a one-of-a-kind #Barbie doll! Ibtihaj continues to inspire women and girls everywhere to break boundaries. 🤺 #Shero #YouCanBeAnything #GlamourWOTY A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Muhammad's doll is the latest installment to Barbie's commitment to diversity. In early 2017, Barbie rolled out their 'Fashionistas' range featuring dolls with different body types and a selection of skin and eye colours for both Barbie and Ken.

Barbie however isn't the only brand that has recognised toy dolls could do with a little diversifying. Crystal Kaye is the artist who created Kay Customz, a doll brand that creates toys with vitiligo and albanism in a range of different skin colours and hair types. Each of the dolls is porcelain and hand-painted.

A post shared by Kay Customz🖌 (@kaycustoms) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

A post shared by Kay Customz🖌 (@kaycustoms) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Muhammad's Shero doll will be available for purchase in 2018.