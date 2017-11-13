Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

South African celebrities have come out in support of Cassper Nyovest and his dream to fill up the biggest stadium in Africa, FNB Stadium, come December 2.

If he fills up the stadium, Cassper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, will have staged the biggest local hip-hop concert history.

Taking to Twitter at the weekend, the "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker said he could not do it on his own and called for people to buy tickets to the show.

I can't do #FillUpFnbStadium alone. I need all kinds of Help. I need sponsors, engineers, promo teams,dancers ect. But most importantly we need 75 000 people to buy tickets. That's the simplest but most impactful way you can help us. Just buy a ticket. #JustBuyATiicketBroer November 11, 2017

Fans, music lovers and celebrities alike responded with messages of support with many putting their money where their mouth is:

Riky Rick just spent R20k on ticket for #FillUpFnbStadium just give away. That's how u support a friend not wanting free pass — #FillUpFNBStadium 🔵 (@ngumzeen) November 11, 2017

Tryna Align my life so that I can be out at #FillUpFnbStadium to support @CassperNyovest . It's such an important day to be apart of as South-africans. It's time we support our own guys. We are behind you Cass. — SAHHA+BF+Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) November 10, 2017

Been holding onto Isaiah 60:1 this year. Wanted to share it with @CassperNyovest & everyone praying for him. #FillUpFnbStadium is bringing Glory to God's name in a major way!! Victory is certain... I'm already thanking Him💖🙏 pic.twitter.com/UAYT8zGfff — #MoozlieVersus 👑 (@NoMoozlie) November 12, 2017

I'm sponsoring entrepreneurs to tickets worth R5k for #FillUpFnbStadium . Entrepreneurs follow @MyGrowthFund to apply.👏🏾👏🏾 @CassperNyovest — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) November 11, 2017

I will buy a 100 tickets for #FillUpFnbStadium, my wife and kids will be at the show. This kid inspires me, hope to see all of you there! — Sthe (@mabanga_sthe) November 11, 2017

Tickets for the show are available at Computicket.

And we could not agree more with Vusi Thembekwayo.