    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

    "This journey has been so humbling. People have been holding me down and I can't wait to tell you all about it."

    13/11/2017 09:51 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    South African celebrities have come out in support of Cassper Nyovest and his dream to fill up the biggest stadium in Africa, FNB Stadium, come December 2.

    If he fills up the stadium, Cassper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, will have staged the biggest local hip-hop concert history.

    Taking to Twitter at the weekend, the "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker said he could not do it on his own and called for people to buy tickets to the show.

    Fans, music lovers and celebrities alike responded with messages of support with many putting their money where their mouth is:

    Tickets for the show are available at Computicket.

    And we could not agree more with Vusi Thembekwayo.

    MORE:Cassper NyovestcelebrityEntertainmentFillUpFNB StadiumMzansi