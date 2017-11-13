All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Snowfall Expected To Hit Parts of SA This Week

    By Wednesday afternoon, the snow is expected to have spread to the Drakensberg range in the Eastern Cape and by the evening it should hit surrounding towns.

    13/11/2017 11:54 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    AFP/Getty Images

    It looks like November's climate patterns have delivered a twist as some provinces in South Africa should brace themselves for an expected snowfall this week.

    Read: 2017 On Track To Become One Of The Hottest Years Ever

    Snow Report SA has said that snow will start falling in South Africa on Tuesday night in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal as well as Lesotho.

    According to Traveller24 , by Wednesday afternoon, the snow is expected to have spread to the Drakensberg range in the Eastern Cape and by the evening it should hit surrounding towns.

    The Ben Macdui mountains in the Eastern Cape should expect 40cm of snow from Wednesday morning, and Sani Pass could possibly get 50cm on Wednesday evening, while Thabana Ntlenyana in Lesotho should get almost 1m of snowfall.

    "At the same time, snowfalls will commence throughout most of Lesotho, and into some high-lying areas around Kokstad and Matatielle, with light falls possible to come down into KwaZulu-Natal around Underberg and Himeville, and possibly even towards Bulwer by Thursday morning," says Snow Report SA.

    Also Read: The Weather Is Rather Strange These Days

    The SA Weather Service has also advised that some parts of South Africa can expect a "stormy week ahead" between 14 and16 November. This is because of a "steep upper air trough" that will result in "wet, windy and cold weather".

    MORE:NewsSA weather servicessnow