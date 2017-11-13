Snowfall Expected To Hit Parts of SA This Week

It looks like November's climate patterns have delivered a twist as some provinces in South Africa should brace themselves for an expected snowfall this week.

Read: 2017 On Track To Become One Of The Hottest Years Ever

A stormy week ahead for parts of South Africa (14 to 16 November 2017)- A steep upper air trough (potential to cut off) will result in wet, windy and cold weather over parts of SA this week with possible snow on the southern high ground. Updates to follow this week. pic.twitter.com/ITl44Pupri November 12, 2017

Snow Report SA has said that snow will start falling in South Africa on Tuesday night in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal as well as Lesotho.

According to Traveller24 , by Wednesday afternoon, the snow is expected to have spread to the Drakensberg range in the Eastern Cape and by the evening it should hit surrounding towns.

The Ben Macdui mountains in the Eastern Cape should expect 40cm of snow from Wednesday morning, and Sani Pass could possibly get 50cm on Wednesday evening, while Thabana Ntlenyana in Lesotho should get almost 1m of snowfall.

ADVANCED FORECAST: Snow possible for various parts of South Africa and Lesotho starting Wed 15 Nov. See our full forecast here: https://t.co/FaCT5MzH0T pic.twitter.com/YbfR8NX0dZ — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) November 13, 2017

"At the same time, snowfalls will commence throughout most of Lesotho, and into some high-lying areas around Kokstad and Matatielle, with light falls possible to come down into KwaZulu-Natal around Underberg and Himeville, and possibly even towards Bulwer by Thursday morning," says Snow Report SA.

Also Read: The Weather Is Rather Strange These Days

The SA Weather Service has also advised that some parts of South Africa can expect a "stormy week ahead" between 14 and16 November. This is because of a "steep upper air trough" that will result in "wet, windy and cold weather".