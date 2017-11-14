ANC Sends Crack Teams To Quell Violence At Nomination Meetings

The ANC has dispatched dispute teams comprising of its National Executive Committee members to resolve inner party clashes at branch meetings throughout the country.

These teams are tasked with quickly resolving disputes emanating from the nomination process.

Reporting back on the outcomes of an NEC special meeting held at the weekend, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the party's Lower South Coast Region in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape's chaotic provincial conference in October were some among some of the issues the meeting focused on.

In the Lower South Coast, the Regional Executive Committee (REC) was appealing the decision of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) to withdraw their executive powers, especially in relation to municipal oversight and membership management. The REC was however expected to continue doing its work in all other areas, including the overseeing of Branch General Meetings.

At the meeting, the NEC resolved to uphold the decision of the PEC.

Mantashe said the NEC also reviewed the current disruptions in the Eastern Cape.

Violence recently broke out at the Eastern Cape's provincial conference, with some ANC members having to be hospitalized. Allegations also emerged of a premeditated plan to collapse the conference .

"The NEC resolved to institute an appeal panel in the Eastern Cape which will be composed of four NEC members supported by three technical resource persons," Mantashe said.

The four NEC members are Sbu Ndebele, Rejoice Mabudafhasi, Joyce Moloi-Moropa and Sdumo Dlamini.

Mantashe also announced that almost 70 percent of the ANC's branches across the country have already convened their BGMs.

As of the end of Monday, the number of BGMs completed in each province are: