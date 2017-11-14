ANC Women's League: These Are Our Preferred Top 6 Officials

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) on Monday held an extended national executive committee (NEC) meeting to nominate the league's preferred leadership to serve in the governing party's NEC after the much-anticipated 54th ANC national conference in December.

MEDIA BRIEFING ON SPECIAL #ANCNEC OUTCOMES pic.twitter.com/7dlzPJ2nEZ — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) November 13, 2017

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from various provinces, comes ahead of the ANC's briefing to be held on Tuesday on the outcomes of the special NEC meeting that was held at the past weekend.

ANC confident its branch general meetings (BGM) would meet the looming deadline for leadership nominations, says Mantashe. https://t.co/KwqbZbM3jP — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) November 12, 2017

In a statement, the ANCWL said that the meeting further reaffirmed the need for fundamental changes in "the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, the majority of who are African and female".

The special #ANCNEC meeting is currently underway in Irene, Centurion. The meeting will receive and deliberate on the reports of the ANC Veterans League Conference, the #ANCECConference & preparations towards the 54th National Conference and the 106th Anniversary Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/01lzcOP0Sl — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) November 11, 2017

The statement also said that the league had agreed on its top six [the NEC] and the additional members, of which 50% will be women, which it thinks will champion radical economic transformation to eradicate inequality, unemployment and poverty in South Africa.

"For over 23 [years], the majority have been enjoying political freedom with little or nothing to celebrate on economic freedom. The economy is still in the hands of the minority. The leadership to be elected in the 54th ANC National Conference must be fearless and unapologetic in implementing the radical economic transformation (sic)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the women's league's preferred candidates are as follows:

1. President: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

2. Deputy president: DD Mabuza

3. National chairperson: Nathi Mthethwa

4. Secretary-general: Ace Magashule

5. Deputy secretary-general: Jessie Duarte

6. Treasure-general: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.