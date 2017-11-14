Best Of HuffPost On 14 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Eskom spokesman Khulali Qoma on Tuesday said he was told earlier this year by the utility's acting board chairman Zethembe Khosa that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had been "captured" by the Guptas. Testifying during the parliamentary inquiry into corruption at state-owned companies, he told MPs this occurred after he recommended to Khosa that acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and its financial director Anoj Singh be suspended. Read more.

2. The ANC has dispatched dispute teams comprising of its National Executive Committee members to resolve inner party clashes at branch meetings throughout the country. These teams are tasked with quickly resolving disputes emanating from the nomination process. Watch to find out the top three moments from the briefing.

3. Everyone who has been sexually assaulted must be able to access the courts, regardless of the time that has lapsed between the occurrence of the incident and its reporting. This is the view of Sonke Gender Justice. The organisation's Bafana Khumalo spoke to HuffPost SA on Tuesday, after the Constitutional Court heard a case seeking confirmation of a South Gauteng High Court order which lifted a 20-year "expiry date" on prosecuting sexual offences. Read more.

4. South Africa is facing a tsunami of diabetes. This is the view of KwaZulu-Natal-based doctor, Aslam Amod."I have a long waiting list of patients to see me -- 90 percent is diabetes-related," said Amod. Daily, at least 30 diabetic patients come through his doors, he said. According to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), seven percent of South Africans aged between 21 and 79 were living with diabetes two years ago. Read more.

5. South African actress Thuso Mbedu will carry the hopes of the nation when she takes on the 45th International Emmy Awards in New York next week (November 20). Mbedu is nominated for her role as Winnie on Mzansi Magic's drama series "Is'thunzi" in the Best Performance by an Actress category. Read more.

6. A South African architecture firm working "with a social conscience" has brought its off-the-grid container home to the market -- a fully operational solar mobile home which costs around R150,000.The fully outfitted container unit includes a fully insulated container, granite kitchenette, gas stove, bar fridge, toilet, bath, gas geyser, gas bottle, aluminium window and door frames, fold-down double bed (including mattress), TV, solar system for lights and built-in cupboards. Read more.

7. Gay subcultures move and morph at a rapid pace, but the ubiquitous "bear" and "twink" cultures have stuck around. The former typically refers to muscular men with body hair, while Wikipedia describes twinks as "having little or no body or facial hair, a slim to average build, or appearing to be younger than their actual age". Read more.