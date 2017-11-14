Diabetes: We Are Facing A Tsunami Of A Disease That's Largely Preventable

South Africa is facing a tsunami of diabetes. This is the view of KwaZulu-Natal-based doctor, Aslam Amod.

"I have a long waiting list of patients to see me -- 90 percent is diabetes-related," said Amod. Daily, at least 30 diabetic patients come through his doors, he said.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), 7 percent of South Africans aged between 21 and 79 were living with diabetes two years ago.This is about a 100 percent increase from 2010 -- when only about 4 percent of South Africans were living with type 2 diabetes.

The IDF points out, however, that the numbers do not include those who are living with the disease undiagnosed.

The total number of people living with diabetes in Africa is expected to increase by 20-million in 2040, with women bearing the large burden of the disease -- and experts say this is a pandemic.

People with type 2 diabetes have a a two to three times greater risk of heart failure and are at an increased risk of a heart attack or a stroke.

Also, diabetes can cause blindness, kidney failure and even lower-limb amputation.

These are some signs and symptoms of diabetes:

unusual thirst

frequent urination

unusual weight loss

extreme fatigue

blurred vision

frequent or recurring infections

cuts and bruises that are slow to heal

Prevention

Amod firmly believes the only successful diabetes treatment is prevention. "Everything else is just dealing with the fall-out," he emphasised.

"There is enough evidence to say obesity is the starting point to 80 percent of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Obesity sits at the centre and hypertension, dyslipidaemia, heart disease and other linked chronic conditions radiate out from this pivotal point," he explained.

The main challenges in fighting diabetes are poor eating habits, lack of exercise and other poor lifestyle factors such as stress and lack of sleep.

"With current research showing the impact of stress, job strain, sleep abnormalities and food security on increased risk of diabetes, there's now an even stronger need for education to better manage the pandemic," said endocrinologist Sundeep Ruder. He was speaking at a Connecting Experts in Diabetes Forum in Cape Town recently.

Simpler lifestyle changes can include taking part in at least 30 minutes of exercise, eating a healthy diet, avoiding sugar and saturated fats, decreasing alcohol intake and not smoking.

Regular screening or a blood sugar test can help diagnose the condition earlier. "Caught early enough, we can put an obese person's diabetes into remission, where diabetic markers normalise -- by getting them to lose weight, whether through bariatric metabolic surgery or other forms of weight loss that decrease food intake," said Amod.