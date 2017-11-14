Student Financial Aid Does Not Support Heher Report

The Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) does not support the recommendations of the Heher Commission report on the feasibility of free higher education, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"ISFAP does not support the recommendation of replacing the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) with an income contingency loan (ICL) system. ISFAP believes that NSFAS must continue to play a role in providing financial aid to students from poor and working class backgrounds. A partnership between government and the private sector can increase to provide financial aid to more financially deserving students," the statement says.

It does, however, say they support the commission's recommendation to raise the current NSFAS level of R122,000 per annual household income.

The ISFAP went on to make other recommendations: