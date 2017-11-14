All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Petite Noir's Blood Red Wedding Outfits Breaks All The Rules

    Gothic drama and African romance come together in what could be the wedding of the year.

    14/11/2017 10:19 SAST | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Trevor Stuurman

    If you thought South African performer Yannick Lunga aka Petite Noir's all-white-everything London wedding was out of this world, you might gasp when you see his all-red wedding to artist Rharha Nembhard. The radiant event took place on a wine estate in Cape Town on Monday.

    Lunga's nuptials to Victor took the drama of their fairytale romance to another level, with the bride appearing in an extravagant blood-red dress, complete with dramatic train, and a floor-length red veil. Lunga met her down the aisle with an all-red, double-breasted suit, which he accessorised with a silken cravat in red as well.

    Love personified in every way imaginable. #NoirWaveUnion #StuurmanStyleDiary

    A post shared by Trevor (@trevor_stuurman) on

    The guest list saw some of South Africa's hippest in attendance, with photographer Trevor Stuurman sharing some photos of the event, and artist Athi Patra-Ruga also among the invited guests.

    Rumours are doing the rounds that there will be one more wedding, though whether that will be monochrome as well is yet to be seen.

    #NoirWaveUnion @rharha_nembhard @petitenoirkvlt blessings 🙌🏿🙏🏿

    A post shared by Tony Kgoroge (@t4tonykgoroge) on

