Petite Noir's Blood Red Wedding Outfits Breaks All The Rules

If you thought South African performer Yannick Lunga aka Petite Noir's all-white-everything London wedding was out of this world, you might gasp when you see his all-red wedding to artist Rharha Nembhard. The radiant event took place on a wine estate in Cape Town on Monday.
Lunga's nuptials to Victor took the drama of their fairytale romance to another level, with the bride appearing in an extravagant blood-red dress, complete with dramatic train, and a floor-length red veil. Lunga met her down the aisle with an all-red, double-breasted suit, which he accessorised with a silken cravat in red as well.
The guest list saw some of South Africa's hippest in attendance, with photographer Trevor Stuurman sharing some photos of the event, and artist Athi Patra-Ruga also among the invited guests.
Rumours are doing the rounds that there will be one more wedding, though whether that will be monochrome as well is yet to be seen.