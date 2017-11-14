All Sections
    • NEWS

    Reports: Tanks On The Streets In Zimbabwe

    Army vehicles have been seen heading into Harare.

    14/11/2017 17:40 SAST | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    President Robert Mugabe.

    Tensions are running high in Zimbabwe, with reports on social media claiming that the head of Zimbabwe's military Constantino Chiwenga has given President Robert Mugabe 24 hours to vacate office after Mugabe sacked his vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, reported News24.

    Reuters said four tanks were seen heading towards the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, a day after the head of the armed forces said he was prepared to "step in" to end a purge of supporters of Mnangagwa.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the youth wing of Zimbabwe's ruling party accused the military chief of subverting the constitution for threatening to intervene after President Robert Mugabe plunged the country into crisis by sacking Mnangagwa last week.

    General Constantino Chiwenga told a media conference attended by at least 90 senior army officers at the army headquarters in Harare on Monday: "The current purging which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith."

    According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chiwenga recently returned from a trip in China to find Mnangagwa fired from government and expelled from Zanu-PF.

    The report said that the army had been seen to be backing Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe, 93, but the nonagenarian's wife Grace had emerged as a top contender.

    Chiwenga had threatened to intervene in politics on Monday if the purge of war veterans did not stop.

    BBC correspondents in the capital, Harare, report that a few armoured vehicles have been seen on a main public road outside the city having left one of the country's main military barracks.

