Tensions are running high in Zimbabwe, with reports on social media claiming that the head of Zimbabwe's military Constantino Chiwenga has given President Robert Mugabe 24 hours to vacate office after Mugabe sacked his vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, reported News24.

BREAKING: Tanks and military vehicles are blocking the roads leading to Zimbabwe capital of Harare, reports of a possible standoff between the army and President Mugabe pic.twitter.com/7sX3ZsOD0Q — News_Executive (@News_Executive) November 14, 2017

Reuters said four tanks were seen heading towards the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, a day after the head of the armed forces said he was prepared to "step in" to end a purge of supporters of Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is it true that tanks and Army personnel carriers are on the way to Harare? That's what the Intel is telling us maybe they're there already! @AP pic.twitter.com/zdMdwWAUqJ — Mr. Reynolds (@melreynoldsU) November 14, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, the youth wing of Zimbabwe's ruling party accused the military chief of subverting the constitution for threatening to intervene after President Robert Mugabe plunged the country into crisis by sacking Mnangagwa last week.

General Constantino Chiwenga told a media conference attended by at least 90 senior army officers at the army headquarters in Harare on Monday: "The current purging which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith."

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chiwenga recently returned from a trip in China to find Mnangagwa fired from government and expelled from Zanu-PF.

The report said that the army had been seen to be backing Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe, 93, but the nonagenarian's wife Grace had emerged as a top contender.

Chiwenga had threatened to intervene in politics on Monday if the purge of war veterans did not stop.

BBC correspondents in the capital, Harare, report that a few armoured vehicles have been seen on a main public road outside the city having left one of the country's main military barracks.