    • POLITICS

    Sacked Mnangagwa 'Is Author Of His Current Problems', Says Ex-Mugabe Aide

    Mnangagwa was kicked out of both government and the ruling party last week following accusations that he was plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe from power.

    14/11/2017 10:48 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    • News24
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    President Robert Mugabe (R) greets Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he arrives for Zimbabwe's Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Former Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa has reportedly said that ex-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is the "author of his current problems", adding that he won't shed tears over his recent expulsion.

    Mnangagwa was kicked out of both government and the ruling party last week following accusations that he was plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe from power.

    Mutasa, who was also expelled from Zanu-PF together with ex-vice president Joice Mujuru and over 100 other top Zanu-PF officials on various charges, including plotting to topple the nonagenarian, said he would never shed tears for Mnangagwa.

    "I have got a soft heart for everybody, not only Mnangagwa but anybody who is treated unfairly. However, in this case I don't think Mnangagwa was treated unfairly," Mutasa was quoted as saying by the privately owned NewsDay.

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Mutasa claimed that Mnangagwa "engineered their demise and popped champagne when they were pushed out of the ruling party and government".

    Mnangagwa, who fled the country soon after he was fired from his post, issued a strong worded statement in which he denigrated Mugabe.

    He vowed to return and lead the ruling Zanu-PF and the country.

    Mnangagwa did not, however, mention how he planned on taking over power from the veteran leader.

    News24

