Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo during the shoot of their new music video.

Thanks to gqom queen, Babes Wodumo and Ntando Duma, people are now dancing on their beds and it's hilarious.

The pair collaborated for the song "Jiva Phez'kombhede" which was followed by a music video released last Friday.

We knew for a while now that Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane and Duma were cooking something together so when their song dropped we'd been waiting for a while.

Both Babes and Duma have labelled the song a banger, going as far as declaring it a jam to look out for these (upcoming) December holidays.

In August, the "Wololo" hitmaker dropped "Gandaganda" following a PR stunt the previous day. Both the songs will be part of a new album West Ink Banger, the record label under which she is signed.

Not to be outdone, social media users took to Twitter to share their own versions of the video with the #jivaphezukombhede challenge.

We're just not sure how much the parents would approve the "vosho" on beds, but here are some of the clips:

It's that jiva phez'kombhede weekend pic.twitter.com/IUZ68JG6Hj — Nkanyiso Makhanya (@TheRealNkanyiso) November 11, 2017

Watch the video here:

Will you be taking up the challenge?