    These Pictures Of Blue Mbombo And Her Twin Sister's Italian Holiday Are Absolutely Stunning

    Don't you just wish you also had a twin?

    14/11/2017 07:51 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    MbomboTwins/Instagram

    Media personality Blue Mbombo is on holiday in Italy with her twin sister, Brown, and we're so jealous.

    The pair has a joint Instagram account where they share their lives with fans and followers. This holiday was no exception and the pictures are absolutely stunning.

    Real names Thandi and Thandiwe Mbombo, the sisters have visited, among other locations, Rome as well as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

    The pictures are absolutely stunning and you can see them here:

    The craziness, The arguments, The tears, The fun and everything in between. We are blessed to have each other #mbombotwins #fraternaltwins #mbombotwinsinflorence #travelphotography #twinphotography #twinphotos #travel #traveltwins #traveldiaries #travellingthroughtheworld #makingmemoriestogether #italy #pisa #leaningtowerofpisa

