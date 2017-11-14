All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Zim Army Detains Finance Minister: Government Source

    Media reports that Zim finance minister has been detained.

    15/11/2017 06:35 SAST | Updated 24 minutes ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare,Zimbabwe,November 14,2017.

    Zimbabwe's military on Wednesday confirmed that it had seized power in a targeted assault on "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, but gave assurances that the 93-year-old leader and his family were "safe and sound".

    Reuters

    Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe November 14,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    In a short broadcast on national television, which was seized overnight by soldiers, a spokesman for the military said it expected "normalcy" to return as soon as it had completed its "mission".

    UPDATE: The military detained Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday after seizing power in an attempt to root out "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe who it said were causing social and economic suffering, a government source said.

    Chombo was a leading member of the so-called 'G40' faction of the ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe's wife Grace, that had been vying to succeed the 93-year-old president.

