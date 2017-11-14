Zim Army Detains Finance Minister: Government Source

Zimbabwe's military on Wednesday confirmed that it had seized power in a targeted assault on "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, but gave assurances that the 93-year-old leader and his family were "safe and sound".

Soldiers stand beside military vehicles just outside Harare, Zimbabwe November 14,2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

In a short broadcast on national television, which was seized overnight by soldiers, a spokesman for the military said it expected "normalcy" to return as soon as it had completed its "mission".

Due to ongoing uncertainty in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely. @StateDept November 15, 2017

UPDATE: The military detained Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo on Wednesday after seizing power in an attempt to root out "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe who it said were causing social and economic suffering, a government source said.

Chombo was a leading member of the so-called 'G40' faction of the ruling ZANU-PF party, led by Mugabe's wife Grace, that had been vying to succeed the 93-year-old president.