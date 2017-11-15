All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    AKA Won't Be In Cassper's Show: #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer

    After knocking back AKA's attempt to kiss and make up, Nyovest has also revealed the sponsors for his big FNB Stadium show.

    15/11/2017 13:14 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
    Cassper Nyovest wants to #FillUpFNBStadium on 2 December.

    With just weeks left before his historic #FillUpFNBStadium concert, Cassper Nyovest has announced sponsors for the show -- Ciroc, SABC1 and Budweiser.

    The "Destiny" hitmaker, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, wants to fill up the stadium for the biggest hip-hop concert in history.

    Read: Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

    He announced on Wednesday morning that the three organisations had agreed to partner with him on the event.


    His fellow rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, also made headlines, when he tweeted his interest in being part of the show.


    The "Baddest" hitmaker was criticised and accused of trying to ride on Cassper's coattails:


    To which he responded:


    On Tuesday, Cassper took to social media to confirm that AKA would not be a part of the show.


    Using the #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer, people reacted to the tweet:

    Sharing the stage with Cassper on the day will be DJ Tira, DJ Shimza, Distruction Boyz and Nadia Nakai, among others.

    The show will take place on 2 December at FNB Stadium, and tickets are available at Computicket.

