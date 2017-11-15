AKA Won't Be In Cassper's Show: #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer

With just weeks left before his historic #FillUpFNBStadium concert, Cassper Nyovest has announced sponsors for the show -- Ciroc, SABC1 and Budweiser.

The "Destiny" hitmaker, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, wants to fill up the stadium for the biggest hip-hop concert in history.

Read: Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

He announced on Wednesday morning that the three organisations had agreed to partner with him on the event.



His fellow rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, also made headlines, when he tweeted his interest in being part of the show.

I wanna do fill up FNB with Tsibip. It's time we put this shit to bed. It's 2017 guys ... November 10, 2017

Besides, the balls this guy has to have to try and fill FNB stadium .... by himself. You gotta at least respect that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 10, 2017

Let's do it like, watch the throne style .... each guy on either side of the stadium, on a crazy LED cube or whatever and go back to back. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 10, 2017



The "Baddest" hitmaker was criticised and accused of trying to ride on Cassper's coattails:



To which he responded:

This type of divisive thinking is so unfortunate. Personally I think My tweets actually helped promote the event. Spread positivity. Not this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/vFJOgmZA8S — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 14, 2017



On Tuesday, Cassper took to social media to confirm that AKA would not be a part of the show.

Aka should let @CassperNyovest do this yedwa, if Cass agrees to join forces One day we won't hear the end of "I helped you fill up" 🤔 — Lakhomi (@Nomkhithakazi) November 14, 2017

We should all join forces together and buy tickets. This is a love thing. It's a National pride thing. If he wants to help, he needs to buy tickets and attend the show. That's where we are challenged. As far as the performances, best believe we got that covered. TRUST ME!!! https://t.co/RUBxkoOX5Z — #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 14, 2017



Using the #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer, people reacted to the tweet:

When someone wants to have sexual relations with you but you already have a boyfriend & so you hit him with the #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer pic.twitter.com/b0UOcjQg9K — YAMKELA PATANI (@YumYumPatani) November 14, 2017

Sharing the stage with Cassper on the day will be DJ Tira, DJ Shimza, Distruction Boyz and Nadia Nakai, among others.

The show will take place on 2 December at FNB Stadium, and tickets are available at Computicket.