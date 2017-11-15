Brown: I Am Not Captured

If the Parliamentary inquiry into state capture at state owned enterprises does not give those accused of wrongdoing a chance to respond, it will only achieve furthering political agendas.

This is according to public enterprises minister, Lynne Brown, who told The Times she wanted a chance to "set the record straight" on allegations that she was captured by the Guptas.

Former Eskom spokesman Khulani Qoma told the inquiry on Tuesday that Brown was captured by the Guptas and that former CEO Matshela Koko was almost suspended before the Guptas intervened via Brown.

According to The Times, Brown said she did not take instructions from anyone and said the inquiry had to give those accused of wrongdoing a chance to respond.

"Unless the parliamentary inquiry into allegations of malfeasance at state-owned companies gives those who have been accused of wrongdoing the opportunity to explain their actions it will serve no higher function than advancing political agendas and further undermining the economy.

"Few South Africans will disagree that strengthening governance at state-owned companies is a national imperative; the companies form the spine of our economy and their wellbeing is therefore inextricably linked to that of the country. The swirl of allegations that has enveloped them must be investigated and set right."