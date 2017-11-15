France To Host the 2023 RWC, Much To The Dismay Of South Africans

The long-awaited decision on who will host Rugby World Cup 2023 was announced on Wednesday, as it was revealed that France would earn the right to host the renowned event. France beat out Ireland and South Africa in the bidding process and will now host their second World Cup.

It comes as a bit of a shock for most South Africans after the International Rugby Board had recommended SA to host the 2023 world cup.

The announcement was made by World Rugby in late October after the global rugby governing body received an independent recommendation as to which country should host the 2023 tournament.

Congratulations to France who have been awarded Rugby World Cup 2023 following World Rugby Council's vote

South Africa was named in preference to fellow bidders France and Ireland as the candidate best able to fulfil the agreed criteria laid out by World Rugby to deliver a successful and profitable tournament.

However the recommendation was disregarded and France was chosen as host, here are some of the reactions from South Africans on Twitter:

#RWC2023 I think it's safe to say the SA delegation are all thinking WTF pic.twitter.com/3uTPdEK9vE — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) November 15, 2017

Thought this thing was all but guaranteed #RWC2023 😮 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) November 15, 2017

France hosted an RWC in 2007, how the hell did they earn the rights to host it again? #2023RWC — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) November 15, 2017

Disgusted. Feel for those who put so much into the bid, who followed the correct processes and procedures and hoped for a fair outcome. #RWC2023 — Luke Thorrold (@LukeThorrold) November 15, 2017

Hell, we might as well get Jack White back again, get the 07 squads assembled and hope that history repeats itself in 2023. #RWC2023 — Nkosinathi Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) November 15, 2017

Ofcourse they would never have chosen an unstable "captured mafia state" like SA to host their tournament. Why are we surprised? The world has been watching us, our house is not in order, period! #RWC2023 — Save South Africa❗️ (@_Dineo_M) November 15, 2017

South Africa lost the #RWC2023 and that's good. World Cups event never brought any sustainable quality economic development to any country! — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 15, 2017

I still don't understand how France can even be bidding for 2023 having hosted it as recently as 2007. #RWC2023 — Simon Borchardt (@SimonBorchardt) November 15, 2017

What a joke. What was the point of the evaluation committee? #RWC2023 — Simon Borchardt (@SimonBorchardt) November 15, 2017