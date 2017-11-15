All Sections
    • NEWS

    France To Host the 2023 RWC, Much To The Dismay Of South Africans

    What was the point of the evaluation committee?

    15/11/2017 16:09 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
    REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

    The long-awaited decision on who will host Rugby World Cup 2023 was announced on Wednesday, as it was revealed that France would earn the right to host the renowned event. France beat out Ireland and South Africa in the bidding process and will now host their second World Cup.

    ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images
    ages)

    It comes as a bit of a shock for most South Africans after the International Rugby Board had recommended SA to host the 2023 world cup.

    The announcement was made by World Rugby in late October after the global rugby governing body received an independent recommendation as to which country should host the 2023 tournament.

    South Africa was named in preference to fellow bidders France and Ireland as the candidate best able to fulfil the agreed criteria laid out by World Rugby to deliver a successful and profitable tournament.

    However the recommendation was disregarded and France was chosen as host, here are some of the reactions from South Africans on Twitter:

    MORE:0FranceNewsRugby World Cupsouth africasport