Fynbos Gin Breaks Crowdfunding Record: A Million In Pledges!

Sugarbird Fynbos Gin has achieved R1,086,000 in Thundafund pledges and investments, shattering the historic crowdfunding record previously held by South African rock band Fokofpolisiekar.

The return on their campaign to create an affordable, homegrown gin far exceeds their initial goal of R750,000.

"I am overwhelmed and amazed at the support from backers and fans, and impressed by the results of the efforts of the extended team. People from all over added to our momentum; it truly was a crowd effort," said Rob Heyns, co-founder of Sugarbird.

Heyns and his partner, Nzeka Biyela, who also created League of Beers, founded Sugarbird together with winemaker/distiller couple Mark and Kelly Goldsworthy.

Sugarbird Gin includes extracts of juniper berries, rose geranium, orange peel, lemon peel, grapefruit peel, honey bush, Angelica root, rooibos, cardamom, Cape May Bush (which is sourced by botanists on the slopes of Table Mountain), coriander and cinnamon.

"I am beyond thrilled that we have gone over and above our dream goal. The response and support from our backers has been absolutely incredible, and we cannot thank you enough! Thank you Thundafund for providing this platform, and your guidance and support throughout our journey," said Biyela.

Their campaign, which donates proceeds towards granting bursaries to intrepid entrepreneurs (mostly female and previously disadvantaged) for every 1,000 bottles bought, is still ongoing. Keep up to date with their progress here.