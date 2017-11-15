Lasizwe Is Coming For Everything And His New Song Proves It

Social media personality and TV presenter Lasizwe Dambuza has released a new song, "Ufeba Nobani" and he plans on releasing a few more tracks in future.

Dambuza first burst onto the scene with his parody videos one of which includes a remake of an episode of Bonang Matheba's reality show, Being Bonang -- he called his "Being Boneng".

Read: These 4 South African Vloggers Are Funny AF -- Y'All Must Not Sleep On Them

Speaking to The Juice, Dambuza said the song, which loosely translated means, who are you cheating with, was born from the generalisation that most men are out cheating on their partners over the December holidays.



"I thought about it because it's the festive season and men always cheat in the festive season because apparently, they go on "leave" [from relationships]. So the song is basically just to ask the question, 'This season who are you going to be cheating with?' and not to encourage [cheating]. Because apparently on November 30, your man will disappear and only come back on February 14," he told the publication.

He said a music video for the song is due for release "very soon".

Dambuza said he will also reveal his real bae in the video.

Listen to the song here:

Dambuza joined SABC3's gossip show, "The Scoop" which saw him hanging out with celebrities on red carpets and parties.

He also aced a slot on Tbo Touch's online radio station, TouchHD as a host.

The 19-year-old also features on Babes Wodumo and Ntando Duma's new music video of the song, Jiva Phez'kombhede.

Also Read: Thanks To Babes Wodumo And Ntando Duma, We Now Have An Excuse To Dance On Our Beds



Additional Reporting by Duenna Mambana.