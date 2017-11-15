All Sections
    • POLITICS

    South Africa Is Willing To 'Mediate' In Zimbabwe Crisis, Says Department of International Relations

    "South Africa is willing to be a mediator... we have done it before."

    15/11/2017 10:24 SAST | Updated 55 minutes ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma.

    South Africa is willing to act as a mediator in Zimbabwe's political crisis, said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations.

    Monyela, who was speaking on Radio 702, said: "We will continue to monitor the situation in our capacity as the neighbouring country. As you know, Zimbabwe is where it is today because South Africa has consistently and regularly been part of the mediation process over the past years. So we are interested in what is going on... in the nation."

    Monyela said political challenges were best solved through dialogue: "South Africa is willing to be a mediator, we have done it before and based on the briefing we will decide the way forward."

    Monyela also urged SA citizens in Zimbabwe to maintain close contact with the SA Embassy. "SA citizens must maintain contact with the SA embassy, and also be careful."

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports, the SABC has reported that President Robert Mugabe and his family are currently under house arrest. Other unconfirmed reports claim the arrests and detainments of cabinet ministers and prominent national figures.

    Read: Soldiers Seize Zimbabwe State Broadcaster

    CoupGrace MugabePoliticsrevolutionRobert MugabeZimbabwe