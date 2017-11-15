Lynne Brown: State Capture Inquiry In Danger Of Becoming 'Kangaroo Court'

The latest sitting of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture is set to get underway on Wednesday, amid accusations that it is unfair and in danger of becoming a "kangaroo court".

On Tuesday, members of the public enterprises portfolio committee, which is conducting the probe into malfeasance at power supplier Eskom, heard startling testimony from the utilities board spokesman Khulani Qoma who made damning allegations against public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

He labelled her "incompetent" and "clueless", suggested she was a liar, and said she had been "captured" by the Guptas, who dictated hirings and firings at the parastatal.

Brown hit back, saying that unless the inquiry offered those accused of wrongdoing an opportunity to explain their actions, the inquiry "will serve no higher function than advancing political agendas and further undermining the economy" and warned it would become a "kangaroo court".

Her deputy, Ben Martins, has also claimed the inquiry is not being fairly conducted.

In testimony last week, suspended Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels, who was under oath, told MPs that Martins had been present at a meeting in Johannesburg in July this year involving Ajay Gupta. Martins has denied this.

It's not known who will give evidence at Wednesday's sitting. The committee is tight-lipped about who will appear before it after some of those set to give evidence received death threats.