The LGBTQ Community Celebrates As Australians Say YES To Same Sex Marriage

The nervous energy in the air was palpable. All across the country people were on tenterhooks waiting for the results of the marriage equality survey. But just after 10am, the LGBTQ community had reason to celebrate. The Australian population had given a resounding YES to marriage equality.

It was now the LGBTQ communities' time to shine. And shine they did. Outside the State Library of Victoria, a sea of smiles glistened in the shining Spring sun. The kind of smiles that would take weeks to wipe off.

Melbourne, Australia -- November 15: More than 60 percent of the Country voted YES for marriage equality and that's something to celebrate. The LGBTQ community express their happiness and joy at the State Library of Victoria.

Melbourne, Australia -- November 15: That's a big fat YES! People in the crowd celebrate as the result is announced at the State Library of Victoria.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten embraced members of the crowd, his hugs filled with warmth and emotion. Shorten has been instrumental in the YES campaign. He has proudly spoken about his blended family and argued families do not need to adhere to 'traditional' structures to be successful and full of love -- a welcome sentiment among the LGBTQ community.

Melbourne, Australia -- November 15: Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten is embraced by members of the crowd at the State Library of Victoria. Shorten has been an avid supporter of Marriage Equality, and has been instrumental in the YES Campaign.

Comedian and TV icon Magda Szubanski was overwhelmed with the news. She clutched onto Qantas CEO Alan Joyce as tears streamed down her face, an undoubtedly cathartic moment. A fierce advocate for LGBTQ rights, Szubanski has given impassioned speeches on 'Q&A', the 'Today Show' and 'The Project'. Her gallant effort has finally been rewarded.

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and Magda Szubanski share a moment upon hearing the YES result.

Even The Golden Princess docked at Sydney Harbour was rocking a rainbow flag, repping the ships in same-sex relationships. Also, we shall now refer to it as 'The Love Boat'. Honk, honk!

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: The Golden Princess docked in Sydney Harbour proudly flying the rainbow flag to celebrate the YES result.

Gorman's 'Love Is Love' t-shirts were popular among the crowd. Gorman was one of several Australian brands to put their weight behind the marriage equality cause. The brand initially offered 5,000 shirts designed by Monika Forsberg, these were snapped up rapidly and with such enthusiasm the site almost crashed. Subsequently, the brand offered 10,000 additional shirts. Apparently, Australians love t-shirts as much as they love marriage equality.

Melbourne, Australia -- November 15: Rebecca Davies and her partner Paula Van Bruggen share a celebratory hug as the result is announced at the State Library of Victoria.

Olympian and marriage equality advocate Ian Thorpe was emotional as he thanked all of Australia at Prince Alfred Park, Sydney. The issue is very close to home for Thorpe who first opened up about his sexuality in 2014. Thorpe put in an Olympic effort to get YES votes and that hard work has definitely paid off.

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: Olympian and marriage equality advocate Ian Thorpe addresses the buzzing crowd following the YES announcement.

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: Olympian and marriage equality advocate Ian Thorpe strikes a reflective pose just prior to the result announcement.

Rainbow Pride Flags are being proudly waved across the country in celebration. Each colour represents the following: life (red), healing (orange), sunlight (yellow), nature (green), harmony/peace (blue), and spirit (purple/violet). The flag is synonymous with love and acceptance, and will now symbolise Australia's commitment to marriage equality.

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: A man proudly waves the LGBTQ Pride Flag.

John Paul Young's '92 hit 'Love Is In The Air' has become the marriage equality anthem. The musician previously played at a YES street party in Taylor Square, Sydney. Today, the crowd sang along emotionally and the love was most definitely in the air.

Sydney, Australia -- November 15: John Paul Young leads celebrations as he sings 'Love is in the Air'.

After months of hard work it's time for marriage equality campaigners to take a well-deserved bow, and bask in the glory.

Let the good times roll.