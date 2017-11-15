All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    These Stunning Photographs From Our Continent Will Make You Glad To Be Alive

    Here's the winners from the 2017 Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year Competition - three are from South Africa.

    15/11/2017 15:15 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Beverly Houwing

    These winning pictures from the 2017 Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year Competition will make you proud to be African.

    Here they are:

    1. Overall winner and wildlife category winner: John Vosloo

    John Vosloo

    "Circles of protection" at Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa.

    2.Travel category winner: Willem Kruger

    Willem Kruger

    "Quiver trees in the Richtersveld", South Africa.

    3. Culture category winner: Christophe Lapeze

    Christophe Lapeze

    "Proud" in Omo Valley, Ethiopia.

    The Facebook community also had its fair share of voting –– here's how the votes racked up:

    Overall winner and wildlife category: Björn Persson –– 3,034 votes

    Björn Persson

    "End of the rainbow" in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

    Travel category winner: Beverly Houwing –– 517 votes

    Beverly Houwing

    "Star trails over Chapman's baobab in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park", Botswana.

    Culture category winner: Ferdinand Veer –– 518 votes

    Ferdinand Veer

    "Gift of life" in Kalahari Desert, South Africa.

    There were also some Instagram faves:

    As voted by the Instagram community, this image got the thumbs-up, with 1,657 votes.

    luv4sol

    "Sunset over the grasslands in Queen Elizabeth National Park", Uganda.

