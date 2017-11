Come February 23, the film, "Zulu Wedding" will open at cinemas nationwide.

The movie features an all-star cast that includes Nondumiso Tembe, Darrin Dewitt-Henson, Pallance Dladla, Carl Payne, Bubu Mazibuko, Kelly Khumalo, Lorcia Cooper, S'thandiwe Kgoroge, Treasure Tshabalala, Kole Omotoso and Makgano Mamabolo. Also featuring are cameo roles from DJ Tira, Carolyn Steyn and many local celebrities.

The trailer is out and you can watch it here: