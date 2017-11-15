All Sections
    • NEWS

    ZANU-PF Denies Coup, Claims 'New Era' Will Rise In Zimbabwe

    There was no coup, but a bloodless peaceful transition, it claims.

    15/11/2017 12:19 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, 15 November, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, called for "calm and restraint" on Wednesday, and said he hoped that the political situation in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes in Zimbabwe's government.

    Zuma was addressing South Africans on the current situation in Zimbabwe.

    Read: South Africa Is Willing To 'Mediate' In Zimbabwe Crisis, Says Department of International Relations

    However Zimbabwe's ruling party, ZANU-PF, has denied that a military coup has taken place, and claims it is business as usual in Harare. Most retail outlets have opened for business, despite armed forces seizing control of South Africa's neighbour, including the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    On its Twitter page, ZANU-PF stated that it is not "owned" by Mugabe, and promised that "a fresh new era" would dawn under "Comrade Mnangagwa", claiming that he would "achieve a better Zimbabwe". This comes after former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa was fired by President Robert Mugabe for various allegations, including that he was "undermining" the nonagenarian.

    ZANU-PF also called for media to stop reporting on claims of a coup, insisting "everything in the country is peaceful". They also publicly endorsed Mnangagwa as their new leader.

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Mnangagwa was the more prominent of the country's two vice-presidents and had been part of Mugabe's cabinet since independence. He was said to have enjoyed the support of military generals and war veterans, a belief which recent developments appear to have confirmed.

