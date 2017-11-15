All Sections
    • NEWS

    Zim Army Controls Paramilitary Police Depot In Harare: Source

    "They are now in charge of all armory, all gates and roads leading in or out of the camp".

    15/11/2017 12:20 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Soldiers stand on the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 15, 2017.

    The Zimbabwean military is in charge of a paramilitary police support unit depot in Harare and has disarmed police officers there, an army source told Reuters.

    "They are now in charge of all armory, all gates and roads leading in or out of the camp. Arcturus Road (which leads to the camp) is closed and all Support Unit details with guns have been disarmed," the source said.

    This is a developing story.

    Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

