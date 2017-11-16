AfriForum To Prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba

AfriForum has announced that it will privately prosecute former NPA head Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba on charges of fraud and perjury, according to News24.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, who works for Afriforum, had said previously that it would prosecute of a "very prominent person in President Jacob Zuma's inner circle".

Jiba will be the second person to be privately prosecuted by Nel after he took on Zuma's son, Duduzane, for culpable homicide. Duduzane was implicated in the death of Phumzile Dube who was killed in a car crash in February 2014 after Duduzane's Porsche collided with a taxi in which she was travelling.

In 2015‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams discontinued the prosecution of Jiba on fraud and perjury charges.

The charges relate to Jiba's decision to prosecute Hawks head Johan Booysen on charges of racketeering charges.

Timeslive reported that in September last year‚ Jiba and a colleague were struck off the roll of advocates. This related to their conduct in cases including the decision to drop charges against suspended head of police crime intelligence Richard Mdluli and the Booysen matter.