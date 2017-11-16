Best Of HuffPost 16 November 2017: 7 Stories Not To Miss

1. Controversial businessman Ajay Gupta suffered "untold harm" after "malicious allegations" were made by suspended Eskom legal services head Suzanne Daniels at the state capture inquiry underway in Parliament, his lawyer said on Thursday. "The allegations made by Ms Daniels are obviously harmful to Mr Ajay Gupta and harmful to the country, in that she appears to suggest that no less a person than a deputy judge president could be contacted by our client in order to arrange a date for the hearing of a case involving Mr Molefe," stated a letter penned by Gupta's lawyer. Read more.

2. President Jacob Zuma says it is not necessary to disclose the reasons for his two cabinet reshuffles in March and October this year. The president was answering questions at the National Council of Provinces -- the last time he will do so this year -- on Thursday. Responding to a question by the DA's Johan Londt -- who wanted to know what the president's reasons were for his cabinet reshuffle in October -- Zuma said it was his presidential prerogative. Read more.

3. President Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe's only legitimate ruler, an intelligence source said on Thursday, and is resisting mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the 93-year-old former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup. The priest, Fidelis Mukonori, is acting as a middleman between Mugabe and the generals, who seized power on Wednesday in a targeted operation against "criminals" in his entourage, a senior political source told Reuters. The source could not provide details of the talks, which appear to be aimed at a smooth and bloodless transition after the departure of Mugabe, who has led Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. Read more.

4. Veganism is neither a trend, nor a fad diet. People who practise a vegan lifestyle seek to exclude all forms of animal exploitation in their food, clothing or life choices. This World Vegan Month, here are five reasons why you may want to consider becoming vegan. Read more.

5.HuffPost Pick One had comedian Loyiso Gola over to find out what makes him tick outside his comedy. Find out why Distruction Boyz won't be on his list this December. Watch:

6. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is in Las Vegas for the 66th Miss Universe pageant taking place on November 26 at The Axis. She shared snaps of her official number for the swimsuit category, and we think she looks stunning. Read more.

7. A pioneering newspaper made specifically for children in South Africa is getting children reading again... but what exactly is "News For Kids"? The publication, edited by former ReadRight editor Leizl Eykelhof, goes out once every two weeks to 20 schools in Soweto, in an effort to "improve literacy, children's general knowledge and their relationship with the media", Eykelhof says. Read more.