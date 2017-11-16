BLSA Calls For ANC Vigilance At National Conference

With the 54th national conference of the ANC due to begin on December 16, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has called for the conference to be peaceful, and expressed the hope that a new political leader would be elected as expected and promised.

BLSA issued a statement on Thursday in which it highlighted how important the conference would be to all South Africans, and defended BLSA's interest in politics.

(Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Bonang Mohale, chief executive officer of BLSA, said:

"If a credible election is not held in December, or if the new leadership that emerges does not move swiftly to prioritise economic recovery, eradicate state capture and restore the faith of the country in our institutions, the future for our economy and our country is bleak indeed."

BLSA called on the ANC: