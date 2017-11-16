All Sections
    Here's How You Can Help Your Fave Win A Crown Gospel Award

    It's the 10th anniversary and it will be a celebration to remember.

    16/11/2017 14:01 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
    Zanele Mbokazi says the awards show will be a night to remember.

    Voting lines for some of the most coveted categories for the Crown Gospel Awards will remain open until November 26, the day of the awards ceremony.

    The Best Gospel Song and Best Artist of the year categories are highly contested and voting will close at 9pm.

    Nominated in the Best Gospel Song are Sipho Ngwenya, Spirit of Praise, We Will Worship and Jumbo. Meanwhile, the winner for Best Artist of the year will be one of these four nominees; Neyi Zimu, Sipho Ngwenya, Butho Vuthela and Teboho Moloi.

    For the rest of the categories, members of the public have until November 20 to cast their votes. Voting for these categories closes at midnight.

    President of the World Gospel Powerhouse and founder of the awards, Zanele Mbokazi said this year the awards boast more than 40 categories for artists, musicians and industry role-players to pursue.

    "In addition, for our 10th anniversary, we have introduced the following categories: Best iTende, Best Clap and Tap, Gospel Artist/Group of the Decade and Gospel Song of the Decade.

    To vote for your favourite song of 2017, SMS Song + Name of the Song to 34069. For your favourite artist of the year, you can vote by SMSing Artist + Name of the Artist to 34069.

    All SMSes cost R1.50.

    To vote in the general categories, SMS Category name + Artist's name to 34069.

    The awards show will be held at the Durban ICC and tickets are available at Computicket.

    SABC 2 will broadcast the show live on the day.

