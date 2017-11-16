If You've Always Wanted A New Term For A 'Quickie', Papa Penny's Got Your Back

Penny Penny during the shoot of his music video.

It's an open secret that Wednesdays officially belong to Penny Penny -- his reality show claims the number-one spot on the trending column week after week and this week was no exception.

The latest episode of the show, "Papa Penny Ahee", which airs on Mzansi Magic, left people grateful to the 57-year-old, whose real name is Eric Kobane.

Read: Penny Penny Says He Is Grateful For The Support Of His Fans

Speaking of how his first born son was conceived, Penny Penny said he and his girlfriend at the time had "just a chicken rush" interaction.

#PapaPennyAhee

When a one night stand is now called a "chicken rush " 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lIbQ41PlHW — Sebabatso ✨🌚 (@kalosyni_) November 15, 2017

He also said the child had not been planned.

"We just did 'Ahee' (intercourse) and then she was pregnant," the "Gold Bone" singer said during one of his diaries on the show.

And now he's hired a private investigator to help him find the child (who's now 38 years old).

Penny Penny said he could not be part of his son's life because, at the time, interracial relationships were unlawful in the country.

During the episode, he also took us behind the scenes of his music video shoot for "Gold Bone" and people loved it.

Here are some of the reactions to the episode:

Last night's episode 👌 Papa Penny athi he looks 16 years old + VAT 😂 #PapaPennyAhee — Brandon Lorenzo (@BrandonLorenzo) November 16, 2017

#PapaPennyAhee making me question myself like do I really have a fav color🤔 pic.twitter.com/QsvWLWgkkR — PorschePanamera (@BlAckiivy) November 15, 2017

afta a long dae in parlmnt

nd u get home to find papa penny ahee#papapennyahee pic.twitter.com/KxFehgRMGC — Big P (@pona920130) November 16, 2017

His secret to looking younger? Well, wonder no more:

So #PapaPennyAhee still looks 16 + Vat... RT if this guy always makes your day, no matter how shitty you feel pic.twitter.com/HMlv9RLlb3 — Sanekie (@sanekie) November 15, 2017

Watch Penny Penny's music video here: