Loyiso Gola Is 'Unlearning' And He's Taking Everyone With Him

Renowned South African comedian Loyiso Gola says his new stand-up show "Unlearning" delves into things that he's going through all while unlearning things from his 34 years of life.

The award-winning comic told HuffPost SA that the show challenges societal norms, raising questions about everything from politics to race, history and more.

"Everything we do in life is learnt. Buy the time you're 34 years old, there are all these things that you have learnt your entire life from the time you learn to compute things. So when you do an inventory of all those things you're doing, you realise that it may not be the healthiest way of doing things," he said.



Gola added: "Take sexuality as an example, how we view it and what we normalise sexually. So when you unpack that and realise that the way you've been taught about sexuality is counterproductive and there's a need to unlearn it. So I go through that process of unlearning that also adding relationships, masculinity and race issues. It's not a lecture but it delves into the things that I'm going through and are pertinent in my life."

Gola recently appeared on rapper 50 Cent's BET comedy show, "50 Central". He described the experience as "cool".

"He [50 Cent] was really nice to me. He made me feel really comfortable. Also, I perform in New York a lot, so although it was the youngest audience I've performed to in the city, it was not a new audience for me. I was able to get them to connect with me so it was really cool," Gola said.



Any advice for an aspiring comedian wanting to follow in his footsteps?

"As much as there are lessons in what I do, I believe we all have our paths. You can use what I do as a reference as you go along, but don't try to be someone else. You have to be on your own path," he said.

Asked which young comedian he thinks is the next big thing, Gola said: "There's a guy in Durban called Siyanda Maphumulo. I really like him, he's very dope. I think he's the edgiest comic I've seen."



Gola's show will be at the Fire & Ice hotel in Pretoria on November 21 and will start at 8.15pm.

He will move to the Goliath and Goliath Comedy Club in Braamfontein from November 22 to 25 and will start at 8pm.

If you're in Cape Town you can catch the show at the Baxter Theatre from December 1 and 2. The show is from 8.30pm.

Gola will be in Durban from December 14 to 16 at the Garden Court Marine Parade Hotel.

Tickets to all the shows are available on his website.