Makhosi Khoza: All ANC Presidential Candidates 'Part Of The Rot'

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza on Thursday said the ANC would not self-correct at its upcoming elective conference in December because "all presidential hopefuls were part of the rot".

"That is why they fail to take a stand when called to do so," said Khoza.

Speaking at the Standard Bank Business Breakfast at Monte Casino, Khoza said that on the day of the vote of 'no confidence' against President Jacob Zuma, she knew the ANC she grew up in had been claimed by patronage politics and corruption.

The soul of the ANC was gone. Makhosi Khoza

Khoza, who resigned from the ANC in September, said: "We have to accept that there are good men and women in the EFF, COPE, the NFP, the UDM, the IFP... There is a need for us as South Africans to find a new vehicle that will be able to take us to the prosperous society we wish to live in."

She added that, since resigning, she had been approached by several people, including other parties, asking her to form a movement.

"We need a political home that can unite us as South Africans and can grow the economy...I am hoping that you will invest your time and energy to save this beautiful country. We have nowhere else to go; you will never find a place like this. Let us fix this place. South Africa belongs to all who live in it."

Khoza, who became associated with the ANC at the age of 12, said: "The rule of law and the fight against injustices are part of the mandate that we should carry as the human species. We have the intelligence that other species do not have.

"We are the choices we make."

Ruling the earth, said Khoza, did not mean committing injustices.

I am convinced there is no dignity in unemployment, corruption, junk status, state capture...

Khoza said the countrywide march that called on Zuma to step down was a sign that the country's democracy was growing.

Khoza closed her chapter in politics after the party came down on her for publicly criticising Zuma and corruption in the government.

