Miss SA Demi-Leigh Is Serving Serious Body Goals In Vegas Ahead Of The Miss Universe Pageant

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is in Las Vegas for the 66th Miss Universe pageant taking place on November 26 at The Axis.
She shared snaps of her official number for the swimsuit category and we think she looks stunning.
The competition takes place on Monday, November 26.
Here are some of the pictures:
Everybody has their own strengths and weaknesses and it's only when you accept everything you are and aren't that you will truly succeed. Too many days are wasted comparing ourselves to others and wishing to be something we aren't. You were created perfectly imperfect! Celebrate that today!☀☀☀ Thank you for my golden glow @boldsunlesstans Bikini by @yamamayofficial #missuniverse #missuniversesouthafrica #southafrica
In October, Nel-Peters revealed her traditional and finale outfits during her send-off ceremony held at Sun International's Time Square in Pretoria.
Protea Fire 🔥 South Africa, I present to you our Miss Universe national costume designed by @the_costume_dept . South African women are strong and courageous but also soft, beautiful and feminine, just like our national flower❤️ #misssouthafrica2017 #demiformissuniverse #roadtomissuniverse #missuniverse #southafrica #proteafire #protea #nationalcostume
All the best Demi-Leigh! Bring the crown home.