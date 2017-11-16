Miss SA Demi-Leigh Is Serving Serious Body Goals In Vegas Ahead Of The Miss Universe Pageant

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters flanked by Boipelo Mabe and Ade Van Heerden during the crowning of Miss SA 2017 beauty pageant at Sun City.

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is in Las Vegas for the 66th Miss Universe pageant taking place on November 26 at The Axis.

She shared snaps of her official number for the swimsuit category and we think she looks stunning.

The competition takes place on Monday, November 26.

Here are some of the pictures:



In October, Nel-Peters revealed her traditional and finale outfits during her send-off ceremony held at Sun International's Time Square in Pretoria.

Read: Miss SA Will Look Like A Protea For At The Miss Universe Pageant -- Her Costume Is A Total Must-See

All the best Demi-Leigh! Bring the crown home.