Mugabe Set To Hand Over Power To Ex-VP Mnangagwa 'Imminently'

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is reportedly expected to hand over power "imminently" to his former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A report by Financial Gazzette on Thursday said that Mnangagwa was believed to be "planning a transitional government which will include the opposition".

"Mnangagwa is expected to form a transitional government that would rule for five years, after which the country would hold elections," the report said, quoting "highly placed sources".

"His mandate, according to the military plan, would include restoring the rule of law and stabilise the economy."

This came as SABC also reported on Thursday that "a deal has been proposed that former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa should lead a transitional government that will be constituted of stakeholders from other political parties" in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe has been given an opportunity to negotiate an exit that included state protection together with his family, the report said.

Meanwhile, NewsDay reported that the country's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai and war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa had flown back home from South Africa on Wednesday.

Both Tsvangirai and Mutsvangwa were "ready to enter negotiations to form a transitional government with former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa", the report said.

Political tensions within Zanu-PF exploded after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa last week. It followed numerous attack of Mnangagwa by the first lady who was said to be eyeing the presidency ahead of the Zanu-PF congress in December.